Trump Remains Upset with His Senior Staff

President Trump “is extremely frustrated with his senior staff and communications team for allowing the firestorm surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions to steal his thunder in the wake of his address to Congress,” sources tell CNN.

Said one source: “Nobody has seen him that upset.”

“Trump is upset because he doesn’t believe he is getting the credit he thinks he deserves for his time in office so far because of self-inflicted wounds and missteps… The President’s mood is adding to tremendous pressure inside the West Wing and aides have been seen in tears in recent days at multiple meetings.”

The New York Times reports Trump was also frustrated by the Sunday talk shows and felt people didn’t defend him strongly enough on his claim that former President Obama wiretapped his phones during the campaign.