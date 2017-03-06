Millions May Lose Health Coverage Under GOP Plans

Chris Jacobs, a well-known conservative health care analyst, writes in The Federalist that the original House Republican Obamacare replacement draft was estimated to cause 10 to 20 million people to lose health care insurance.

Based on my conversations with multiple sources close to the effort, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) had indicated to congressional staff that the prior House framework could see at least 10 million, and potentially up to 20 million, individuals losing employer-sponsored health insurance. Further, CBO stated that that House framework, even after including a refundable tax credit for health insurance, would not cover many more people than repealing Obamacare outright.

David Nather: “Republicans have moved on from that draft, and the bill that could be introduced as soon as today is likely to have substantial changes. But that’s why it will be critical for House Republicans to have new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office before the health care committees vote on anything, Jacobs writes — and it’s not clear that that will happen.”