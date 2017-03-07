Conservatives Slam House Obamacare Replacement

“A handful of House conservatives on Monday evening criticized GOP leaderships’ newly released Obamacare replacement bill, foreshadowing trouble for the repeal effort even after leaders tried to assuage the far-right,” Politico reports.

Said former Freedom Caucus chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH): “This is Obamacare by a different form. They’re still keeping the taxes in place and Medicaid expansion, and they’re starting a new entitlement.”

Washington Post: House leaders brace for the task ahead: selling ‘Obamacare lite.’