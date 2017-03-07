McCain Demands White House Release Evidence

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) demanded the release of any evidence backing up President Trump’s claim that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower in the run-up to the presidential election, “blasting the White House’s refusal to answer additional questions about the matter,” Politico reports.

Said McCain: “I haven’t seen anything like this… This is unprecedented. I have never heard of a president of the United States accusing his predecessor or any other president of the United States of violating the law.”