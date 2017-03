Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), who was elected during the Watergate scandal, told the New York Times that he had “never seen anything so outlandish, outrageous or incomprehensible” as President Trump’s claims that President Obama ordered illegal wiretaps.

Said Leahy: “I’ve never seen anything like this — ever — since I’ve been here. It is completely unprecedented, and it is destructive of our democracy.”