LePage Slams GOP Health Care Bill

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) said that he is “very, very discouraged and disappointed” with the House Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, CNN reports.

Said LePage: “Right now, I am very, very discouraged and disappointed with what the House Republicans are introducing. Basically it’s not much better than—in fact, I don’t know, they haven’t scored it yet, so we don’t know what the cost is. But based on what I see and I’m reading and what has happened here in Maine over the last 15 years, I don’t think it’s an improvement.”