Trump Has Positive Approval In Georgia’s 6th

A new Trafalgar Group poll in Georgia’s 6th congressional district finds Jon Ossoff (D) and Karen Handel (R) leading the special election field at 18%. They are followed by Bob Gray (R) at 13%, Judson Hill (R) at 8%, Amy Kremer (R) at 3% and Ron Slotkin (D) at 2%.

The survey finds President Trump with a 51% to 41% approval rating in the district.

Said pollster Robert Cahaly: “President Trump’s approval numbers, the high Republican propensity of this district, and the coalescing of Democrat support behind Ossoff, create dual scenarios heading into the April 11th jungle primary. Either the Republican-Trump supporters, energized by his victory and presidency dominate turnout, creating and all GOP runoff, or the Democrats organize and motivate their small base and take advantage of the competitiveness among the top few Republicans (most specifically Handel and Gray) to create a D vs. R runoff election on June 20th.”