“Well, we’re getting rid of the individual mandate. We’re getting rid of those things that people said they didn’t want. And you know what? Americans have choices. And they’ve got to make a choice. And so maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest it in their own health care. They’ve got to make those decisions themselves.”

— Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), in an interview with CNN.