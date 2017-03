President Trump warned House Republicans if they can’t pass health care legislation after seven years of promises it could be a “bloodbath” in the 2018 midterm election, CNN reports.

Trump vowed to throw his full support behind the effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act during a meeting with House GOP leadership, saying he is “proud” to support a GOP-authored plan to replace Obamacare and told members behind closed doors that he would support it “100%.”