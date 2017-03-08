CIA Scrambles to Contain Damage from Leak

“The C.I.A. scrambled on Wednesday to assess and contain the damage from the release by WikiLeaks of thousands of documents that cataloged the agency’s cyberspying capabilities, temporarily halting work on some projects while the F.B.I. turned to finding who was responsible for the leak,” the New York Times reports.

“Investigators say that the leak was the work not of a hostile foreign power like Russia but of a disaffected insider… The F.B.I. was preparing to interview anyone who had access to the information, a group likely to include at least a few hundred people, and possibly more than a thousand.”