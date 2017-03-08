Crowley Claims Plagiarism Charges Were a ‘Hit Job’

Republican strategist Monica Crowley, who backed out of a job on President Trump’s national security team after multiple plagiarism charges surfaced, told Fox News that the scandal was a “political hit job.”

Said Crowley: “What happened to me is a despicable straight-up political hit job. It’s been debunked, my editor has completely supported me and backed me up.”

Crowley claimed that there is a “destabilization campaign” underway against Trump by people “who want to see him in prison.”

She added: “In some ways, I was something of the canary in the coal mine. The attack on me was a test. What happened to me, what happened to General Flynn, what has happened to Attorney General Sessions and others is all of a piece.”