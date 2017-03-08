Lawmakers Lay Groundwork to Impeach Bentley

“Alabama lawmakers began laying the legal groundwork Tuesday to impeach their governor over his alleged adulterous affair with his former top political adviser,” NBC News reports.

“The deliberations of the Alabama House Ethics and Campaign Finance Committee got underway as the state’s Attorney General’s Office was simultaneously pursuing a criminal investigation of Gov. Robert Bentley.”

Birmingham News: “A growing number of Alabama lawmakers — black and white, Republican and Democrat — are fed up with Gov. Robert Bentley and want to get on with getting him out of office. The attorney general, grand juries and ethics investigators can get in line behind them.”