BuzzFeed: “Nigel Farage visited the Ecuadorian embassy in west London on Thursday, where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been living since he claimed asylum in 2012. The former UKIP leader spent around 40 minutes in the building and left at noon, accompanied by an aide.”

“Approached by BuzzFeed News as he left to get into a car waiting round the corner, Farage said he couldn’t remember what he was doing in the building.”