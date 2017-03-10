Ivanka Trump Brand Surges Online

CNBC: “Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway got caught up in an ethics controversy for urging Americans to ‘go buy Ivanka’s stuff’ during an interview on Fox News in early February saying ‘you can find it online.’ It turns out, shoppers did.”

“Sales of Ivanka Trump merchandise dropped 26 percent online in January compared to January 2016, but the trend reversed in February. According to Slice Intelligence, online sales of Ivanka Trump merchandise swelled 207 percent in February from the prior month.”