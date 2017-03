Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) “has long boasted about not missing a single vote since he arrived in Congress in 2011 — 4,289 in a row, give or take a vote, if you’re counting,” Politico reports.

“But on Friday, as he was railing against the GOP’s Obamacare replacement bill off the House floor, Amash failed to notice a roll call had just closed. When he realized his streak had just ended, the blunt-spoken congressman broke down in tears.”