Pelosi Would Have Retired Had Clinton Won

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that had Hillary Clinton won the presidency, the California Democrat would have left her longtime position in Congress because a Democratic White House would have ensured the 2010 health care law stayed in place, Roll Call reports.

“Pelosi said her decision to keep her position in leadership, in which she was challenged in November after rank-and-file members agitated for change following stunning loses, was to keep fighting for the landmark legislation she helped pass.”