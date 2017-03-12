Heller Rips GOP Health Care Bill Privately

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) panned Speaker Paul Ryan’s bill to repeal and replace Obamacare during a closed meeting with constituents, according to audio obtained by Politico.

“The remarks by Heller, the most vulnerable GOP senator on the ballot next year, are another sign of the difficult prospects the House bill faces in the other chamber. Already, more than a half-dozen senators have criticized the bill, and Republicans can only afford to lose two votes.”

“His strategy on Obamacare shows the tightrope Heller is walking in a state that’s trending Democratic but has a strong presence of conservative activists.”