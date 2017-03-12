White House Unhappy with Bharara’s Attitude

The Wall Street Journal references an anonymous aide in a story claiming the White House “appears to be unhappy” with Preet Bharara’s handling of his dismissal as U.S. Attorney.

In reference to Mr. Bharara’s ouster, the White House aide said: “The U.S. attorneys are political appointees, and all 46 of the holdovers from the Obama administration received the same resignation letter. It’s fair to say that 45 of the 46 behaved in a manner befitting the office.”

The aide added: “As much as Preet wants everything to be about Preet, everyone was treated the same way.”

Mr. Bharara, in response to the White House’s comments, said: “It was my understanding that the president himself has said anonymous sources are not to be believed.”