Millennials Fuel Right-Wing Populism in Europe

Axios: “Millennials are raging against what they view as a broken system built by their elders, but unlike Bernie Sanders supporters in the United States, increasing numbers of young people in Europe are latching onto a very different kind of politics — the anti-Islam, anti-immigrant, right-wing populist movement sweeping the continent.”

A few numbers:

France: Marine Le Pen leads polling among 18-24-year-olds with 33% in the first round of presidential voting — her largest support from any age group.

The Washington Post has a preview on Wednesday’s election in The Netherlands.