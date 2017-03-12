Trump Voters Are Biggest Losers in GOP Health Plan

“Americans who swept President Trump to victory — lower-income, older voters in conservative, rural parts of the country — stand to lose the most in federal healthcare aid under a Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act,” according to a Los Angeles Times analysis of county voting and tax credit data.

“Among those hit the hardest under the current House bill are 60-year-olds with annual incomes of $30,000. In nearly 1,500 counties nationwide, such a person stands to lose more than $6,000 a year in federal insurance subsidies. Ninety percent of those counties backed Trump, the analysis shows.”

Washington Post: They are poor, sick and voted for Trump. What will happen to them without Obamacare?