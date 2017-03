Issa Gets More than 1,000 for Town Hall Meeting

“More than 1,000 people showed up at two town halls on Saturday to hear Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) explain his stances on a variety of hot-button issues,” the Orange County Register reports.

“Issa addressed concerns regarding the repeal of Obamacare, calls to defund Planned Parenthood and the Environmental Protection Agency, and ties between members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet and Russia. No answer came without a smattering of jeers.”