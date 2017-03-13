Audio Emerges of Ryan Saying He Would Abandon Trump

Breitbart has obtained a never-before-released private October conference call with House Republican members in which Speaker Paul Ryan said he was abandoning then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump forever and would never defend him ever again.

Said Ryan: “I am not going to defend Donald Trump—not now, not in the future.”

Jonathan Swan: “These conservatives know the President prizes personal loyalty over all else. Trump often talks about who was with him and who wasn’t. In that frame — it’s one thing for Trump to read about Ryan’s words in the papers. It’s quite another for him to hear the audio.”