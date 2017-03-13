Punting Wiretap Investigation to Congress May Backfire

Rick Klein: “It’s been a week since the Trump White House punted to Congress rather than provide evidence to back up what President Trump alleged about President Obama’s ordering his phones tapped. Congress is now doing what the president said he wanted done, and the noise on that front will only get louder. Letters are flying demanding evidence from federal agencies, with a public hearing on Russia ties coming next week.”

“It’s only a matter of time before FBI Director James Comey is put on the record on Capitol Hill. GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona is making clear the choices ahead for the president: ‘Either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve,’ he told CNN. The president may be counting on other news to crowd out his unsubstantiated allegation, but putting this on Congress may actually ensure it doesn’t disappear.”