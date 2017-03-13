King Blasted for ‘Our Civilization’ Comments

Rep. Steve King (R-IA), who last July said white Christians have contributed more to Western civilization than any other “subgroup,” found himself again the subject of criticism, this time for saying that Muslim children are preventing “our civilization” from being restored, the Des Moines Register reports.

King, who was retweeting a message endorsing Geert Wilders, a far-right candidate for Dutch prime minister, said Wilders “understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”