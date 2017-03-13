Republicans Pose Challenge to Trump Trade Agenda

“Republican lawmakers are showing increasing resistance to President Trump’s trade agenda, worried that his plans could hurt exports from their states and undermine longstanding U.S. alliances,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The concerns indicate that the biggest threat to Mr. Trump’s trade policy—which emphasizes new bilateral deals and a tougher stance against countries blamed for violating trade rules—is coming from his own party. The opposition from Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, stands to complicate Mr. Trump’s efforts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, or Nafta, and tackle alleged trade violations in China.”