Struggling Kushner Property Gets Big Chinese Deal

“A company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, stands to receive more than $400 million from a prominent Chinese company that is investing in the Kushners’ marquee Manhattan office tower at 666 Fifth Ave,” Bloomberg reports.

“The planned $4-billion transaction includes terms that some real estate experts consider unusually favorable for the Kushners. It provides them with both a sizable cash payout… for a property that has struggled financially and an equity stake in a new partnership.”

Mother Jones: Keeping with family tradition, Jared Kushner won’t cut his business ties.