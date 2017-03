New York Times: “Left-leaning MSNBC, after flailing at the end of the Obama years, has edged CNN in prime time. Stephen Colbert’s openly anti-Trump ‘Late Show’ is beating Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight’ for the first time. Bill Maher’s HBO flock has grown nearly 50 percent since last year’s presidential primaries, and ‘The Daily Show’ has registered its best ratings since Jon Stewart left in 2015.”