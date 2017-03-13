Trump Political Group Consumed by Power Struggle

“A political group launched by some of President Trump’s top campaign advisers to boost the White House in its biggest policy fights has been conspicuously absent as Trump begins to sell his agenda, hobbled by staffing delays, internal jockeying for control and a struggle to win the favor of big donors,” Politico reports.

“Now some are setting out to create a second competing nonprofit group, with the notable backing of the wealthy Mercer family, who are perhaps the most prominent donors in Trump’s orbit and who have long sought strict authority over their political spending. A third group could even be in the works.”