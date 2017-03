Former Fairfax, VA mayor Scott Silverthorne pleaded guilty to a felony drug distribution charge after local police arrested him in August for selling methamphetamine to undercover officers in exchange for group sex, USA Today reports.

“Silverthorne is to remain in custody until a June 9 sentencing hearing where he faces a maximum 40 years in prison… Family, friends and co-workers were visibly shaken in the court room, one saying ‘Oh my, God,’ after the judge issued the ruling.”