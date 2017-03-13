CBO Says 14 Million Will Lose Health Insurance Next Year

The Congressional Budget Office has found that the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act will increase the number of Americans who are uninsured by 14 million next year and by 24 million over ten years.

CNBC: “The CBO’s analysis is an uncomfortable, but long-expected, reminder to Republican leaders, including President Donald Trump, about the potential political perils of getting rid of Obamacare. The ACA has been credited with driving down the nation’s uninsured rate to record low levels, from 18 percent of Americans in 2013 to 10.6 percent in the last quarter of 2016.”

For members: Why the CBO Score Is a Big Deal