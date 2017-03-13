Trump Has Spent 15% of Presidency at Trump Properties

Washington Post: “As of noon Monday, President Trump will have spent about 15 percent of the time he has been commander in chief at a property that he owns or that bears his name.”

“Most of that time has been spent at Mar-a-Lago, a property he owns in West Palm Beach, Fla. But Trump also has spent time dining at his hotel in Washington (apparently leaking news about the visit to ensure positive coverage) and, this past weekend, at Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia, where he held a “partial Cabinet meeting” on Saturday.”