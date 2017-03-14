King Predicts Blacks and Hispanics Will Fight Each Other

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) told an Iowa radio station that blacks and Hispanics “will be fighting each other” before overtaking whites in the U.S. population.

Said King: “When you start accentuating the differences, then you start ending up with people that are at each other’s throats. And he’s adding up Hispanics and blacks into what he predicts will be in greater number than whites in America. I will predict that Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other before that happens.”