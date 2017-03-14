White House Tries to Salvage GOP Health Care Bill

“The White House launched an intensive effort Tuesday to salvage support for the Republican plan to revise the Affordable Care Act, even as a growing number of lawmakers weighed in against the proposal,” the Washington Post reports.

“One day after the Congressional Budget Office released its analysis showing that 14 million fewer Americans would be insured next year under the GOP plan, Vice President Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price came to Capitol Hill to rally backing for the proposal.”

“But widespread dissatisfaction among both House and Senate lawmakers — conservatives and moderates alike — showed no signs of dissipating, increasing the chances that the proposal of House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) would have difficulty passing the House if it goes to the floor over the next two weeks — not to mention whether it can collect a majority in the Senate.”

Politico: Republicans can’t stop feuding over Obamacare.