Trump Hires Another Goldman Banker for Senior Post

President Trump “said he planned to nominate Goldman Sachs managing director James Donovan to serve as deputy treasury secretary, selecting his fifth Goldman veteran to take a senior role in his administration,” the Washington Post reports.

“Trump vilified Wall Street during his presidential campaign, and one of his final campaign ads included a clip that showed Goldman chief executive Lloyd Blankfein and suggested he was part of a ‘global power structure.’ But since the election, Trump has picked two Goldman executives and two former Goldman executives to serve in top posts.”