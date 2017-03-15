How Kellyanne Conway Muzzled Mitt Romney

The Atlantic: “During the transition, Conway began publicly criticizing, on Twitter and on television, Trump’s consideration of Mitt Romney for secretary of state. Romney and Trump were in the midst of a high-profile courtship, and Romney was reportedly a leading contender for the job, when Conway tweeted that she was receiving a ‘deluge’ of feedback from Trump fans who would feel ‘betrayed’ by Romney’s selection.”

“Romney dined with Trump in New York and gave a public statement that seemed to retract his previous concerns and expressed confidence in the president-elect. Nonetheless, he was passed over. Trump chose Rex Tillerson, the ExxonMobil CEO, for the post instead.”

Said one high-ranking White House official: “Judas Iscariot got 30 pieces of silver; Mitt Romney got a dish of frog legs at Jean-Georges. And even at that, it was the appetizer portion. We’ve sort of taken out his larynx—how can he criticize Trump now?”