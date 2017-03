Can the Fed Survive This New Era of Populism?

New York Times: “The pressing question for this era of populist policy making and popular anger is whether the Federal Reserve as we know it — arcane and academic, with the autonomy to set monetary policy as it sees fit — will survive the tension this time.”

“Given the ferocious discontent with the ‘establishment’ stoked by Mr. Trump among his angry electoral base, the threat against the Fed this time seems of a higher order.”