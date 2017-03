A new Politico/Morning Consult poll finds 46% of voters approve of the GOP health care proposal, more than the 35% who disapprove. Nineteen percent of voters say they don’t have an opinion of the bill.

Key finding: “But any support is shallow: Only 4-in-10 voters say they either ‘strongly approve’ or ‘strongly disapprove’ of the bill, with strong disapproval (22 percent) slightly outpacing strong approval (18 percent).”