Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who has been one of the few defenders of Trump’s claims, made clear that there is zero evidence to suggest Trump Tower was wiretapped, the Washington Post reports.

Said Nunes: “I don’t think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower.”

He added that if you are taking Trump’s tweets literally — which he said you shouldn’t do — then “clearly the president was wrong.”