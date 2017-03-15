Dutch Liberals Projected to Beat Wilders’s Party in Election

“Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s Liberals easily beat the anti-Islam Freedom Party of Geert Wilders in Wednesday’s election, an exit poll showed, as voters responded to Rutte’s plea to send a signal on halting the spread of populism,” Bloomberg reports.

“The Liberal Party is projected to take 31 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament compared with 19 seats for the Freedom Party… Wilders’s party has to share second place with the Christian Democrats and centrist D66, both of which are also forecast to get 19 seats.”