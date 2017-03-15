Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Revised Travel Ban

“A federal judge in Hawaii blocked President Donald Trump’s new travel ban on Wednesday afternoon, hours before the ban was set to go into effect,” CNN reports.

“The ruling — which applies nationwide — means that travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and refugees will be able to travel to the US.”

New York Times: “The ruling was the second frustrating defeat for Mr. Trump’s travel ban, after a federal court in Seattle halted an earlier version of the executive order last month. Mr. Trump responded to that setback with fury, lashing out at the judiciary before ultimately abandoning the order.”