Ryan Now Open to Changes to Health Care Bill

Speaker Paul Ryan said that his health-care proposal “must change to pass the House, marking a significant retreat from his earlier position that the carefully crafted legislation would fail if altered,” the Washington Post reports.

“The shift came after a private meeting of House Republicans from which Ryan (R-Wis.) emerged to tell reporters that his proposal to revise the Affordable Care Act would ‘incorporate feedback’ from the rank-and-file. Ryan attributed the change of strategy to the effect of an analysis issued Monday by the Congressional Budget Office.”