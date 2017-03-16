Oklahoma Lawmaker Arrested for Soliciting Sex from Boy

Oklahoma state senator Ralph Shortey (R) was arrested after he was caught in a motel with an underage male, the Advocate reports.

“Police in Moore, Okla., are now recommending three charges: soliciting prostitution of a minor, prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church, and transporting for the purpose of prostitution. A redacted police report indicates the child’s father watched him enter a Super8 motel with Shortey and then called police, who smelled marijuana wafting from the room. When confronted by police, Shortey — married to a woman and the father of two children — said he was just hanging out with a friend. But messages on a digital device showed the politician was asking for ‘sexual stuff’ in exchange for money.”