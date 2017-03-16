Sean Hannity Once Pulled a Gun on Juan Williams

CNN: “Last year, after ending one of his many spirited on-air arguments with liberal contributor Juan Williams, Hannity pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at Williams, according to three sources with knowledge of the incident. He even turned on the laser sight, causing a red dot to bob around on Williams’ body. (Hannity was just showing off, the sources said, but the unforeseen off-camera antic clearly disturbed Williams and others on set.)”

“For the record: Hannity’s colleagues brought the Williams incident to the attention of Fox News executives, though it’s not clear whether anything came of it. The sources said it went to Bill Shine, the longtime Fox News executive who handles sensitive personnel issues at the network, who is Hannity’s longtime friend and a former producer. Shine now serves as the network’s co-president.”