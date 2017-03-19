Feinstein Says Trump May Disqualify Himself

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) seemed to indicate “that she expects President Donald Trump may disqualify himself from office over potential constitutional breaches and conflicts of interest,” Politico reports.

“Surrounded by a group of mostly liberal protesters outside a Los Angeles fundraiser, Feinstein fielded a slew of questions on her feelings about what the left has alleged are Trump’s constitutional breaches, including one activist’s recitation of Trump’s potential conflicts of interest — from profiting off of his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, to winning trademarks in China.”

When asked, “How are we going to get him out?,” Feinstein replied, “I think he’s gonna get himself out.”