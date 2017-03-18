Mnuchin Fends Off Push to Reject Protectionism

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “rebuffed a concerted push by world finance chiefs Saturday to disavow protectionism, fanning fears that the Trump administration’s pursuit of an ‘America First’ policy could ignite global trade conflicts,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Instead of hammering out a compromise that allayed those fears, finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 largest economies ended two days of negotiations in stalemate. Their keenly anticipated joint statement papered over differences on trade and largely reiterated a series of longstanding promises to boost growth, avoid currency devaluations and ward off threats to the global economy.”