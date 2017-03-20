House majority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) send the following email to the Republican caucus:

These next few days could define us for years to come. We ran for Congress to do big things and save our country from leftist progressivism. We ran for Congress to seize the opportunity and achieve the promise that the American people have bestowed upon us…

I have told the President and the Speaker that the Whip team is all in. As you whip this bill and speak to our colleagues, remind Members that attacks from the Left are nothing new, and rarely accurate. Democrats and the media will distort, distract from, and deceive about any health care plan that seeks to relieve the American people from the crushing burden of Obamacare. We have heard it all before from the Left…

This is our moment to make history.