GOP Health Care Bill Only Helps the Wealthy

A new Urban Institute analysis finds that the typical family making less than $10,000 will lose $1,420 if the Republican health care plan passes, while the average family making $200,000 or more would gain $5,640.

Vox: “It’s not surprising that cutting taxes on the rich while gutting health coverage for the poor and middle class has regressive consequences. But the numbers the Urban analysts arrive at are still shocking. People making more than $1 million a year would get an average tax cut of $51,410.”