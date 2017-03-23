Is Howard Schultz Considering a White House Bid?

While Howard Schultz says he “has no plans” to run for office, he believes that in his post-Starbucks’ future he has “a role to play to elevate the national conversation, both in the US and around the world,” on issues like economic bifurcation, racial tension, populism and the role of the private sector in fostering more sustainable and inclusive growth, the Financial Times reports.

Said Schultz: “We’re living in a fragile world. There’s a need for more passionate government.”

“Certainly, his Wednesday address sounded more like a stump speech than a message to investors; it was filled with references not to gluten-free baked goods but ‘rising nationalism,’ the need for ‘shared values’ and a call to build ‘a great and enduring America.'”