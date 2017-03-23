No One Knows If the GOP Health Care Bill Will Pass

Playbook: “The health-care bill is really down to a coin flip. The mood in the Capitol yesterday was tense — not because people were worried about failure, but because the situation was so fluid it was difficult to get a real read on what was transpiring. Even the smartest and savviest vote counters had no idea whether they will be able to pass this bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. As of publishing time this morning, House Republicans planned to bring this bill to the floor Thursday no matter what the whip count looked like. We wouldn’t be surprised if the vote came after the market closed.”

“The dramatic changes to this bill throw the whip count in serious flux. House Republican leaders have now lost the support of moderates…”

“Republicans are doing exactly what they accused Democrats of doing in 2010. They are rewriting this bill behind closed doors in the dead of night. They are using the powerful Rules Committee to give themselves remarkable authority to bring up and vote on any bill in the same day — known, quite ominously, as ‘martial law.'”