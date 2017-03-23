Nunes Apologizes to Intelligence Committee

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) “apologized to members of his panel Thursday for not informing Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat, before going public with allegations that Trump transition messages were inadvertently intercepted by U.S. intelligence agencies,” Politico reports.

A committee aide said that Nunes apologized “for not sharing information about the documents he saw with the minority before going public” and that “he pledged to work with them on this issue.”